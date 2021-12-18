Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Cut by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $210.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average is $197.39. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

