Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $142,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $102.43 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.16.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

