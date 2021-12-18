Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 107,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 331.9% in the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $174.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

