Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 4.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.32 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.