Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.71 ($4.41).

DLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 325 ($4.29) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.37) to GBX 367 ($4.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DLG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 271.90 ($3.59). 9,569,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,557. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 260.80 ($3.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 342.10 ($4.52). The company has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 277.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.74.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.