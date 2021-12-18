Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Discovery Energy alerts:

About Discovery Energy

Discovery Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. It focuses on South Australian Cooper Basin oil projects. The company was founded on May 24, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.