Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of DENR stock remained flat at $$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Discovery Energy has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Discovery Energy
