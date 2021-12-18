DNB Markets Upgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Buy

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of MHGVY stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. Mowi ASA has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

