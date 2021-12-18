DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $350.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $155.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $131.51 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a PEG ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,733 shares of company stock worth $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.