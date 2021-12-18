Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives $93.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,238,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter worth $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

DOMO traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,583. Domo has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

