Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

DGICA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.