Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Donegal Group has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donegal Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $438.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGICA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

