Donut Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Donut has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $683,766.22 and $2,926.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.86 or 0.08372840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,712.72 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

