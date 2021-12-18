Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Douglas Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 51.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

PLOW stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $866.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.90. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

