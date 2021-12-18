DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up to $2.49

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.62. DouYu International shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 33,725 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOYU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

The firm has a market cap of $875.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 915.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $3,470,000. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

