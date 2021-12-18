Doximity, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Doximity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

DOCS stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Doximity by 396.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

