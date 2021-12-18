Doximity, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 21st (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity’s (NASDAQ:DOCS) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 21st. Doximity had issued 23,300,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $605,800,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00. After the end of Doximity’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.
DOCS stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.49.
In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Doximity by 396.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
