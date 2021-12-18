Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Hits $10.88 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00053764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.10 or 0.08355552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,081.35 or 1.00071382 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

