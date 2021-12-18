Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.03. Approximately 5,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,754,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)
Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.
