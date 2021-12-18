Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.03. Approximately 5,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,754,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

