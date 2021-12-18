Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

