Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $88.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $100.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

