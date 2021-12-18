Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the November 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

DYNT opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Dynatronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

