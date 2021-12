Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eastgate Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETBI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eastgate Biotech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

About Eastgate Biotech (OTCMKTS:ETBI)

Eastgate Biotech Corp. engages in the development of novel formulations of natural compounds and pharmaceutical products. It intends to accomplish by developing its proprietary self-emulsifying drug delivery systems, predominantly forming nanoemulsions. The company was founded on September 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, ON.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgate Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgate Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.