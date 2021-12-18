Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company.

