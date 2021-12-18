ECOMI Market Cap Hits $1.11 Billion (OMI)

ECOMI (CURRENCY:OMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One ECOMI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ECOMI has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $5.25 million worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001752 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00053747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001124 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 750,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,285,821,196 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century. The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand. ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry. ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles). To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token. “

