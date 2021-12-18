EDC Blockchain (EDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $760.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 139.7% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $758,774.14 and approximately $760.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.27 or 0.99791780 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00032684 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.74 or 0.00964614 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

