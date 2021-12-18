Edgar R. Smith III Purchases 500 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $10,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.87 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $223.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.39.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

