Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

