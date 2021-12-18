Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman Sells 10,000 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.56.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
