Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Critical Survey

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Edwards Lifesciences and Sanara MedTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edwards Lifesciences 0 4 16 0 2.80 Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus price target of $125.58, suggesting a potential upside of 2.83%. Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.62%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Edwards Lifesciences.

Volatility and Risk

Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Sanara MedTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edwards Lifesciences $4.39 billion 17.38 $823.40 million $2.35 51.97 Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 12.99 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -41.45

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edwards Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edwards Lifesciences and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edwards Lifesciences 29.00% 28.13% 18.50% Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Sanara MedTech on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

