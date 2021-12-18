Eight Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savaria (TSE:SIS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

TSE SIS opened at C$18.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.24. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$14.13 and a 1 year high of C$22.63.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.77%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

