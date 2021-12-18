Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $6,736.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00316583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,207,214 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

