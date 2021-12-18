Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $311.00 to $320.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $277.11 and last traded at $275.16, with a volume of 10496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $275.28.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.72.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

