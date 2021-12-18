Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Up 27.6% in November

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELOX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.35.

In other Eloxx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,086 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 14,038,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,776. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

