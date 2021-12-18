Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (CVE:BABY) shares rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.22 and last traded at C$1.19. Approximately 103,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 151,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a market cap of C$126.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

