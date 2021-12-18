Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Receives $61.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMRAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.74. 2,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Emera has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $49.14.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

