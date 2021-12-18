Emfo LLC Boosts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $4,513,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 31.6% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 381,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 91,657 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $14,778,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 25.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

