Emfo LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Emfo LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.7% of Emfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Emfo LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after buying an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after buying an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average is $188.72. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

