Emfo LLC Has $180,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Emfo LLC grew its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Strategic Education by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

