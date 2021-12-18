Emfo LLC Increases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Emfo LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1,567.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $43.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

