Emfo LLC Raises Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Emfo LLC owned 0.12% of Rekor Systems worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arctis Global LLC raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,599,000 after buying an additional 296,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 200.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,851,000 after acquiring an additional 250,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 274,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 164.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Rekor Systems news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $534,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 88,000 shares of company stock worth $624,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

