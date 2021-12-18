Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) vs. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Head to Head Review

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust -0.57% -0.20% -0.09% Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $609.23 million 2.52 -$12.52 million ($0.05) -176.80 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 5.07 $97.37 million $1.29 21.33

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. Empire State Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Empire State Realty Trust pays out -280.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20 Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.53%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Empire State Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Empire State Realty Trust is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Empire State Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets. The Observatory segment manages observatories at the Empire state building. The company was founded on July 29, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

