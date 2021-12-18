Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.