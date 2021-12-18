Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The stock has a market cap of C$908.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.38.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$43.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1190977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

