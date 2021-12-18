ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $26,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

