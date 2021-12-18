Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 220,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Engie has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.