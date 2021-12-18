Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Short Interest Update

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of ENVB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 997,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,222. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 56.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

