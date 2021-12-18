Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $110.73

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.73 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.36). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.36), with a volume of 35,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

