EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Down 4.2%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15. 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of EQ in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.10 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

