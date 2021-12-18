Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

