Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Barclays upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,458,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,812 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

