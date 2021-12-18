Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.44. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $265,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

