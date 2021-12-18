Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading Up 5.9%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) shares rose 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 178,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,333,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

ETRN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.